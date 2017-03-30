FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Japan Feb industrial output rises 2.0 pct mth/mth
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 31, 2017 / 12:00 AM / 5 months ago

Japan Feb industrial output rises 2.0 pct mth/mth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, March 31 (Reuters) - Japan's industrial output rose 2.0 percent in February from the previous month for the fastest pace of increase in eight months, government data showed on Friday, in a sign that final demand is picking up.

That was more than the median estimate for a 1.2 percent rise and followed a revised 0.4 percent decline in January, data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) showed.

Manufacturers surveyed by the ministry expect output to fall 2.0 percent in March and rise 8.3 percent in April, the data showed.

For the full tables on METI's website: here

For more background, please see this PREVIEW (Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.