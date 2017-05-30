FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 30, 2017 / 11:55 PM / 3 months ago

Japan April industrial output rises 4.0 pct month/month

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, May 31 (Reuters) - Japan's industrial output rose 4.0 percent in April from the previous month, preliminary government data showed on Wednesday, adding to growing signs of improvement in the economy.

The result compared with the median estimate for a 4.3 percent rise in a Reuters poll of economists. It followed a revised 1.9 percent decrease in March, the data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed.

Manufacturers surveyed by the ministry expect output to fall 2.5 percent in May and rise 1.8 percent in June.

For background, please see this PREVIEW

For the full tables on METI's website:

here (Reporting by Minami Funakoshi; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

