FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan May flash manufacturing PMI back in expansion territory as orders pick up
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 21, 2015 / 1:35 AM / 2 years ago

Japan May flash manufacturing PMI back in expansion territory as orders pick up

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, May 21 (Reuters) - Japanese manufacturing activity rebounded modestly in May as output and new orders picked up, suggesting a much-needed improvement in demand at home and abroad.

The Markit/JMMA flash Japan Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) rose to a seasonally adjusted 50.9 in May from a final 49.9 in April.

The index returned above the 50 threshold that separates contraction from expansion for the first time in two months.

The output index also rose to a preliminary 51.7 in May, after shrinking in April.

New orders rose to a preliminary 51.2 from 48.8 in April, ending two months of declines.

New export orders rose modestly to 50.5 from a final 50.3 in the previous month, but expanded for the 11th consecutive month.

The final Markit/JMMA PMI for May will be released on June 1.

Japan’s economy expanded in January-March at the fastest pace in a year, but much of the growth came from inventories, data showed on Wednesday.

Private consumption, housing investment and exports all rose but at a feeble pace, leaving policymakers with more work to do two years after a radical monetary stimulus programme has brought only scant success.

The flash PMI data for May would suggest there is a good chance that the economy continued to expand in the current quarter.

Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.