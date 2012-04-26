FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan April manufacturing PMI falls to 50.7 from 51.1 in March
April 26, 2012 / 11:16 PM / 5 years ago

Japan April manufacturing PMI falls to 50.7 from 51.1 in March

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, April 27 (Reuters) - Japanese manufacturing activity expanded in April at a slightly slower pace from the previous month as new export orders dipped, but rising domestic orders for manufacturing equipment point to strong demand within the country.

The Markit/JMMA Japan Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) fell to a seasonally adjusted 50.7 in April from 51.1 the month before, data showed on Friday.

The index remained above the 50 threshold that separates contraction from expansion for the fifth consecutive month.

“Japan’s manufacturing sector started the second quarter on a solid footing,” said Alex Hamilton, an economist at Markit.

“In a continuation of the trend seen since the start of 2012, factory output grew on the back of increased production among manufacturers of investment goods.”

The index for new export orders, a leading indicator of Japanese exports, fell to 48.5 from 50.2 the previous month.

The output component of the PMI index also declined to 51.9 in April from 52.2 in March.

