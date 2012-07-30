Japan July manuf PMI sags at fastest pace since quake

TOKYO, July 31 (Reuters) - Japanese manufacturing activity declined in July at the fastest pace since last year’s earthquake as a slowdown in Europe and China hurt demand for Japanese goods overseas, a survey showed on Tuesday.

The Markit/JMMA Japan Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) fell to a seasonally adjusted 47.9 in July from 49.9 in June.

The index remained below the 50 threshold that separates contraction from expansion for the second consecutive month and showed the fastest pace of contraction since April 2011, a month after the earthquake and tsunami that devastated large areas of Japan’s northeast coast.

“Factory output, new orders and exports all decreased at the fastest rates since April 2011, while input buying and backlogs also decreased markedly,” said Alex Hamilton, an economist at Markit.

“These are worrying developments given the weakness of global demand at present.”

The index for new export orders, a leading indicator of Japanese exports, fell to 43.2 from 47.5 in the previous month to mark the fastest contraction since the earthquake.

The output component of the PMI index fell to 47.3 in July from 48.7 in June.