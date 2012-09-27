Japan Sept manuf PMI rises to 48.0 from 47.7 in Aug

TOKYO, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Japanese manufacturing activity contracted in September but at a slower pace than the previous month in a tentative sign that weak overseas demand may be stabilising.

But the data showed activity contracted for a fourth straight month, suggesting that industrial production shrank in the July-September quarter as Europe’s sovereign debt crisis continues to weigh on the global economy.

The Markit/JMMA Japan Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) rose to a seasonally adjusted 48.0 in September from 47.7 in August.

The index remained below the 50 threshold that separates contraction from expansion for the fourth consecutive month.

“Despite the modest rise in the headline PMI during September, the latest survey data remained consistent with an ongoing contraction of industrial production on a quarterly basis,” said Paul Smith, a senior economist at Markit and author of the report.

The output component of the PMI index also rose slightly to 47.1 from 46.9 in August.

The new orders index rose to 45.9 from 45.3 in August, below the 50 threshold for a fourth consecutive month but suggesting a slightly slower pace of decline in orders.

The index measuring inventories of finished goods fell to 48.8 from 49.1 in the previous month as companies sought to lower costs stemming from holding excess inventories.

The index for new export orders rose to 46.3 from 45.5 in the previous month, but remained below the 50 threshold for a sixth month.

The world’s third-largest economy is confronting a decline in exports from slowing global growth and the effects of a strong yen, while there are also signs domestic demand is faltering. The Bank of Japan eased monetary policy last week as prospects of a near-term recovery fade and said it will act again to provide more support to the economy if necessary.