Japan Nov manufacturing PMI edges down to 46.5

TOKYO, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Japanese manufacturing activity contracted in November at the fastest pace in 19 months, a survey showed on Friday, as falling exports, weak domestic demand and declining capital expenditure push the world’s third-largest economy towards recession.

The Markit/JMMA Japan Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) fell to a seasonally adjusted 46.5 in November from 46.9 in October. It remained below the 50 threshold that separates contraction from expansion for a sixth straight month.

Japan’s gross domestic product (GDP) shrank 0.9 percent in the July-September third quarter as exports slumped and firms cut capital spending. Many economists say GDP is likely to shrink again in the fourth quarter, which would confirm that the economy is in recession.

“With internal and external demand reported to be fragile, especially in key overseas markets, the latest PMI data imply that Japan’s economy could register another fall in GDP during the fourth quarter,” said Paul Smith, a senior economist at Markit.

The index for new export orders fell to 45.1 from 46.7 in October, remaining below 50 for the eighth month in a row.

The output component of the PMI index rose to 46.7 in November from 46.4 in the previous month.