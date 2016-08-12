UPDATE 1-Japan CPI data little changed by switch to new base year

(Widens distribution to clients)

TOKYO, Aug 12 (Reuters) - The Japanese government kept this year's consumer price data broadly intact after changing the base year for the index on Friday, a result largely in line with analyst estimates.

Once every five years, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications revises the base year for consumer price index (CPI) data. It also changes the components making up the index to better reflect consumer spending trends.

The 2011 revision prompted a sharp downward recalculation to CPI data. Friday's move led to a slightly upward revision to annual core CPI change for June, which now shows a 0.4 percent drop instead of a 0.5 percent fall.

The so-called core-core inflation index, which excludes food and energy prices and is similar to the core index used in the United States, rose 0.5 percent in the year to June, revised up from the original 0.4 percent gain.

On Aug. 26, the government will release July CPI figures under the new base year of 2015.

