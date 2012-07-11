FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan June wholesale prices fall 1.3 pct yr/yr
July 11, 2012 / 12:11 AM / in 5 years

Japan June wholesale prices fall 1.3 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, July 11 (Reuters) - Japanese wholesale prices fell 1.3 percent in June from the year before, Bank of Japan data showed on Wednesday.

The fall compared with a median forecast of a 1.0 percent decline in a Reuters poll and followed a 0.5 slip in the previous month.

Overall final goods prices -- the prices of finished products charged to businesses -- fell 1.4 percent from a year earlier.

Domestic final goods prices, which loosely track the consumer price index, dipped 1.5 percent from a year ago.

Details were as follows (preliminary, with percentage change; economists’ median forecast in parentheses; previous figures may be revised):

JUNE MAY APRIL INDEX Year-on-year -1.3 (-1.0) -0.7 -0.4 100.6 Mth-on-mth -0.6 -0.5 +0.1 To view the full tables, go to

