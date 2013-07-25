FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-Japan core CPI turns positive, posts fastest rise in nearly 5 yrs
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 25, 2013 / 11:45 PM / in 4 years

RPT-Japan core CPI turns positive, posts fastest rise in nearly 5 yrs

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, July 26 (Reuters) - Japan’s core consumer prices turned positive and rose 0.4 percent in June from a year earlier, marking the fastest pace of increase in nearly five years, data showed on Friday, suggesting the government’s efforts to eradicate years of deflation are bearing fruit.

The rise in the core consumer price index, which includes oil products but excludes volatile prices of fresh food, compared with economists’ median forecast for a 0.3 percent increase, the data from the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications showed.

It followed a flat reading in May.

The so-called core-core inflation index, which excludes food and energy prices and is similar to the core index used in the United States, fell 0.2 percent in the year to June.

Core consumer prices in Tokyo, which are available a month before the nationwide data and serve as a leading price indicator, rose 0.3 percent in July from a year earlier, following a 0.2 percent increase in June.

The Tokyo figure matched the median forecast of economists polled by Reuters.

For more background, please see PREVIEW.

To view the full tables, click on

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.