RPT-Japan Aug core CPI rises 3.1 pct yr/yr
September 25, 2014 / 11:38 PM / 3 years ago

RPT-Japan Aug core CPI rises 3.1 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Attaches to additional alerts)

TOKYO, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Japan’s core consumer prices rose 3.1 percent in August from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday.

The core consumer price index, which includes oil products but excludes fresh food prices, was less than economists’ median estimate for a 3.2 percent annual gain.

The so-called core-core inflation index, which excludes food and energy prices and is similar to the core index used in the United States, rose 2.3 percent in the year to August.

Core consumer prices in Tokyo, available a month before the nationwide data, rose 2.6 percent in September from a year earlier, versus a 2.6 percent annual rise seen by analysts in a Reuters poll.

For queries, contact Stanley White at: stanley.white@thomsonreuters.com; +81 3 6441 1984 Reuters Messaging: stanley.white.reuters.com@reuters.net

