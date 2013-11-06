Rakuten CEO to quit Japan reform panel over online drug regulation-source

TOKYO, Nov 6 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Japanese e-commerce firm Rakuten Inc will quit a key panel advising Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on economic reforms after a plan to deregulate online drug sales was watered down, according to a source with knowledge of the matter.

The move by Rakuten’s Hiroshi Mikitani comes after Japan’s health minister said on Wednesday that the government would not allow some over-the-counter drugs to be sold online due to safety concerns. Mikitani had pushed for full deregulation of the market.

Rakuten said Mikitani would hold a briefing at 4 p.m. (0700 GMT) in Tokyo to discuss his views on online drug sales, without elaborating. Mikitani plans to announce his intention to resign from the panel at the briefing, the source said.

The news was reported earlier on broadcaster NHK’s website.

The Rakuten CEO’s resignation from the panel comes over an issue that could potentially affect his own business, but will still represent a blow to Abe’s credentials as a reformer seeking advice from the country’s influential business leaders.

Mikitani was one of several CEOs, including convenience store chain Lawson Inc’s Takeshi Niinami, appointed to the panel, raising hopes that Abe was prepared to break through rigid traditional structures to reform the Japanese economy. (Reporting by Nathan Layne; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)