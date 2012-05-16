FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 16, 2012 / 11:20 PM / 5 years ago

Japan govt to mull upgrade in economic view -media

TOKYO, May 17 (Reuters) - Japan’s government will consider revising up its economic assessment in May on improvements in private consumption, output and exports, the Asahi newspaper said on Thursday.

The upward revision would be the first since August last year, although the government will also warn of risks to the outlook such as uncertainty over Europe’s sovereign debt woes and overseas growth, the paper said.

The government will issue its monthly economic report for May on Friday. In the previous month’s report, it said Japan’s economy was gradually picking up.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
