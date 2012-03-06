Japan Feb foreign reserves at $1.303 trln

TOKYO, March 7 (Reuters) - Japan's foreign reserves declined to $1.303 trillion at the end of February, the Ministry of Finance said on Wednesday. Japan sold about 1 trillion yen ($12.39 billion) in "stealth" currency market intervention that was not announced to the market during the first four days in November, the finance ministry said last month. The undeclared forays in the currency market followed unilateral intervention amounting to 8 trillion yen on Oct. 31 aimed at weakening the yen against the dollar. Japanese authorities did not conduct any intervention from early November to Feb. 27. JAPAN OFFICIAL RESERVE ASSETS (in billion dollars) END-FEB END-JAN END-DEC YEAR AGO TOTAL 1,302.877 1,306.668 1,295.841 1,091.485 To view the full tables, go to the MOF website at: