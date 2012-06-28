FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-UPDATE 1-Japan May retail sales gains slow
June 28, 2012 / 1:05 AM / 5 years ago

RPT-UPDATE 1-Japan May retail sales gains slow

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Repeats to additional subscribers)
    * May retail sales +3.6 pct yr/yr vs forecast +3.0 pct yr/yr
    * Car subsidies support sales but effects seen waning
    * Consumption likely tame as wages remain sluggish -Analyst

    By Stanley White and Tetsushi Kajimoto
    TOKYO, June 28 (Reuters) - Japanese retail sales growth in
the year to May slowed for a second consecutive month in a sign
that a bounce in private consumption after last year's
devastating earthquake is starting to fade.
    The 3.6 percent annual increase in retail sales in May was
more than a median market forecast of 3.0 percent annual growth,
but it was also slower than a 5.7 percent rise in the year to
April as the benefits of subsidies on energy efficient cars also
starts to wane.
    Private consumption has been one of the bright spots for
Japan's economy so far this year, so evidence that consumer
spending is losing momentum could worry policymakers as they try
to limit any fallout from Europe's sovereign debt crisis. 
    "Solid personal consumption has been led by the automobile
sector thanks to government subsidies on fuel-efficient car
purchases, but the effect won't last long as subsidies are
likely to run out in the summer while income condition remains
sluggish," said Yuichiro Nagai, economist at Barclays Securities
Japan Limited.
    "As a result the private consumption component of GDP is
expected to contract slightly in July-September, causing the
pace of overall economic growth to moderate from rapid growth
seen in the first quarter this year."
    Sales of cars rose 47.3 percent in May from a year earlier,
data from the trade ministry showed on Thursday.  That was
slower than a record 55.3 percent increase in the year to April
as the boost from government subsidies starts to moderate.
    Food and beverage sales rose an annual 0.8 percent, also
slower than a 1.2 percent increase in the year to April.
    Compared to the previous month, retail sales rose 0.7
percent, following a 0.4 percent decline in the previous month,
the data also showed.
    The world's third-biggest economy rebounded in the first
quarter from a year-end lull, supported by rebuilding of the
tsunami-hit northeast, solid consumer spending and improvement
in exports
    The Bank of Japan eased monetary policy in February and
April in a show of determination to end the nation's chronic
deflation and to achieve its 1 percent inflation goal
    The central bank stood pat on policy at this month's review.

 (Editing by Joseph Radford and Eric Meijer)

