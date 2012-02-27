Japan Jan retail sales rise 1.9 pct yr/yr

TOKYO, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Japanese retail sales rose 1.9 percent in January from a year earlier, against a median market forecast for a 0.2 percent decline, government data showed on Tuesday. Details were as follows (previous figures may be revised; economists' median forecast in parentheses): --------------------------------------------------- Retail sales JANUARY DECEMBER NOVEMBER --------------------------------------------------- year/year +1.9 (-0.2) +2.5 -2.2 month/month +4.1 +0.3 -2.0 --------------------------------------------------- To view full tables, go to the website of the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry at: