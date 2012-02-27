FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan Jan retail sales rise 1.9 pct yr/yr
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Firefighters begin to gain ground
California wildfires
Firefighters begin to gain ground
Trump suggests pulling network licenses, FCC head silent
Business
Trump suggests pulling network licenses, FCC head silent
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 27, 2012 / 11:56 PM / in 6 years

Japan Jan retail sales rise 1.9 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Japanese retail sales rose
1.9 percent in January from a year earlier, against a median
market forecast for a 0.2 percent decline, government data
showed on Tuesday.	
    Details were as follows (previous figures may be revised; 
economists' median forecast in parentheses):	
  ---------------------------------------------------  	
    Retail sales   JANUARY      DECEMBER     NOVEMBER 	
  ---------------------------------------------------  	
    year/year      +1.9 (-0.2)   +2.5         -2.2      	
    month/month    +4.1          +0.3         -2.0      	
  ---------------------------------------------------	
    
    To view full tables, go to the website of the Ministry of 
Economy, Trade and Industry at:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.