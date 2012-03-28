FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan Feb retail sales rise 3.5 pct year/year
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 28, 2012 / 11:56 PM / in 6 years

Japan Feb retail sales rise 3.5 pct year/year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, March 29 (Reuters) - Japanese retail sales rose 3.5
percent in February from a year earlier, more than a median
forecast for a 1.3 percent annual increase, government data
showed on Thursday.	
    Details were as follows (previous figures may be revised; 
economists' median forecast in parentheses).	
-----------------------------------------------------	
   Retail sales   FEB           JAN         DEC
-----------------------------------------------------	
   year/year     +3.5 (+1.3)   +1.8        +2.5
   month/month   +2.0          +3.1        +0.7
-----------------------------------------------------	
    To view full tables, go to the website of the Ministry of 
Economy, Trade and Industry at:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.