Japan Feb retail sales rise 3.5 pct year/year

TOKYO, March 29 (Reuters) - Japanese retail sales rose 3.5 percent in February from a year earlier, more than a median forecast for a 1.3 percent annual increase, government data showed on Thursday. Details were as follows (previous figures may be revised; economists' median forecast in parentheses). ----------------------------------------------------- Retail sales FEB JAN DEC ----------------------------------------------------- year/year +3.5 (+1.3) +1.8 +2.5 month/month +2.0 +3.1 +0.7 ----------------------------------------------------- To view full tables, go to the website of the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry at: