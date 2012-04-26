FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan March retail sales rise 10.3 pct year/year
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 26, 2012 / 11:56 PM / 5 years ago

Japan March retail sales rise 10.3 pct year/year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 27 (Reuters) - Japanese retail sales climbed
10.3 percent in March from a year earlier, more than a median
market forecast for a 9.8 percent annual increase, government
data showed on Friday.	
    That was the biggest rise since March 1997.	
    Details were as follows (previous figures may be revised; 
economists' median forecast in parentheses):
 -----------------------------------------------------	
    Retail sales   MARCH     FEB     JAN	
 -----------------------------------------------------	
   year/year     10.3 (+9.8) +3.4    +1.8
   month/month   -1.2        +2.0    +3.1
 -----------------------------------------------------	
    To view full tables, go to the website of the Ministry of 
Economy, Trade and Industry at:
 here	
	
 (Reporting by Rie Ishiguro; Editing by Joseph Radford)

