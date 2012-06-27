Japan May retail sales rise 3.6 pct year/year

TOKYO, June 28 (Reuters) - Japanese retail sales rose 3.6 percent in May from a year earlier, more than a median market forecast for a 3.0 percent annual increase, government data showed on Thursday. That was also slower than a 5.7 percent climb in the year to April, however, as a recovery in private consumption from last year's earthquake starts to lose momentum. Details were as follows (previous figures may be revised; economists' median forecast in parentheses): ----------------------------------------------------- Retail sales MAY APRIL MARCH ----------------------------------------------------- year/year +3.6(+3.0) +5.7 +10.3 month/month +0.7 -0.4 -1.2 ----------------------------------------------------- To view full tables, go to the website of the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry at: here (Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Joseph Radford)