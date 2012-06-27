FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan May retail sales rise 3.6 pct year/year
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 27, 2012 / 11:56 PM / 5 years ago

Japan May retail sales rise 3.6 pct year/year

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, June 28 (Reuters) - Japanese retail sales rose 3.6
percent in May from a year earlier, more than a median market
forecast for a 3.0 percent annual increase, government data
showed on Thursday.
    That was also slower than a 5.7 percent climb in the year to
April, however, as a recovery in private consumption from last
year's earthquake starts to lose momentum.
    Details were as follows (previous figures may be revised; 
economists' median forecast in parentheses):
-----------------------------------------------------
Retail sales   MAY           APRIL       MARCH
-----------------------------------------------------
year/year     +3.6(+3.0)     +5.7        +10.3
month/month   +0.7           -0.4         -1.2
-----------------------------------------------------
    To view full tables, go to the website of the Ministry of 
Economy, Trade and Industry at:
 here

 (Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Joseph Radford)

