May 28, 2012 / 11:56 PM / in 5 years

Japan April retail sales rise 5.8 pct year/year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, May 29 (Reuters) - Japanese retail sales rose 5.8
percent in April from a year earlier, less than a median market
forecast for a 6.3 percent increase, government data showed on
Tuesday.	
    Retail sales continued to rise strongly compared with last
year, when they plunged following a devastating earthquake and
tsunami in March 2011.	
    Details were as follows (previous figures may be revised; 
economists' median forecast in parentheses):	
 -----------------------------------------------------	
   Retail sales   APRIL           MARCH          FEB
 -----------------------------------------------------	
   year/year    +5.8 (+6.3)      +10.3          +3.4
   month/month  -0.3              -1.2          +2.0	
 -----------------------------------------------------	
    To view full tables, go to the website of the Ministry of 
Economy, Trade and Industry at:

