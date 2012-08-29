FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan July retail sales fall 0.8 pct year/year
August 29, 2012 / 11:56 PM / in 5 years

Japan July retail sales fall 0.8 pct year/year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Japanese retail sales fell 0.8
percent in July from a year earlier, down for the first time in
eight months, government data showed on Thursday, in a sign
consumer spending is losing momentum as exports struggle to
recover.
    The fall in retail sales was bigger than a median market
forecast for a 0.2 percent annual decline.
    To view the full tables, go to the website of the Ministry
of Economy, Trade and Industry at: 
 here

 (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
