Japan Nov retail sales rise 1.3 pct year/year
December 28, 2012 / 12:00 AM / 5 years ago

Japan Nov retail sales rise 1.3 pct year/year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Japanese retail sales rose 1.3
percent in November from a year earlier, government data showed,
in a sign that consumer spending may have stopped deteriorating.
    The rise was more than a median market forecast for a 1.1
percent annual increase, government data showed on Friday.
    Retail sales were unchanged from the previous month, the
data showed.
    To view full tables, go to the website of the Ministry of 
Economy, Trade and Industry at:
    here

 (Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Joseph Radford)

