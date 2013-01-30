FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan Dec retail sales rise 0.4 pct year/year
Sections
Featured
Trump EPA to propose repealing Obama's climate regulation
Energy & Environment
Trump EPA to propose repealing Obama's climate regulation
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
January 30, 2013 / 12:05 AM / 5 years ago

Japan Dec retail sales rise 0.4 pct year/year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Japanese retail sales rose 0.4
percent in December from a year earlier, slower than a 1.2
percent year-on-year rise in November, government data showed on
Wednesday, in a sign that consumer spending may be losing some
momentum.
    The climb was more than the median estimate for a 0.3
percent annual increase, according to a Reuters poll.
    Compared to the previous month, retail sales rose 0.1
percent.
    To view full tables, go to the website of the Ministry of 
Economy, Trade and Industry at:
 here
  

 (Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Joseph Radford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.