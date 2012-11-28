FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan Oct retail sales fall 1.2 pct year/year
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 28, 2012 / 11:56 PM / 5 years ago

Japan Oct retail sales fall 1.2 pct year/year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Japanese retail sales fell 1.2
percent in October from a year earlier, government data showed
on Thursday, adding to mounting evidence that the economy has
fallen into a mild recession.
    The fall compared with a median estimate for a 0.7 percent
annual decline, according to a Reuters poll.
    Compared to the previous month, retail sales rose 0.7
percent, the data showed. 
   To view full tables, go to the website of the Ministry of 
Economy, Trade and Industry at: 
 here

 (Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
