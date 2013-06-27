FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan May retail sales rise 0.8 pct year/year
June 27, 2013 / 11:57 PM / 4 years ago

Japan May retail sales rise 0.8 pct year/year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 28 (Reuters) - Japanese retail sales rose 0.8
percent in May from a year earlier, after four straight months
of year-on-year falls, government data showed.
    The figure compared with a flat reading that was forecast by
economists in a Reuters poll, and followed a revised 0.2 percent
decline the previous month, according to data from the Ministry
of Economy, Trade and Industry on Friday.
    To view full tables, go to the ministry's website
    here
    For more background, please see PREVIEW.

 (Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

