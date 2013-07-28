FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan June retail sales rise 1.6 pct year/year
July 28, 2013 / 11:57 PM / in 4 years

Japan June retail sales rise 1.6 pct year/year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, July 29 (Reuters) - Japanese retail sales rose 1.6
percent in June from a year earlier, government data showed on
Monday, in a sign that hopes for economic recovery are
underpinning consumer spending.
    The annual rise compared with a 1.9 percent gain projected
by economists in a Reuters poll and followed a 0.8 percent gain
in May, data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry
showed.
    To view full tables, go to the ministry's website:
    here

 (Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

