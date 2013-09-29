FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan August retail sales rise 1.1 pct year/year
September 29, 2013

Japan August retail sales rise 1.1 pct year/year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Japanese retail sales rose 1.1
percent in August from a year earlier, government data showed on
Monday, in a sign that consumer spending is gaining some
momentum.
    That compares with the median estimate for a 0.1 percent
annual increase and followed a 0.3 percent decline in the year
to July, data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry
showed.
    To view full tables, go to the website of the Ministry of 
Economy, Trade and Industry at:
 here

 (Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

