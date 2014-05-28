FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan April retail sales fall 4.4 pct year/year
May 28, 2014 / 11:56 PM / 3 years ago

Japan April retail sales fall 4.4 pct year/year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, May 29 (Reuters) - Japanese retail sales fell 4.4
percent in April from a year earlier, the fastest annual decline
since the March 2011 earthquake, as consumers cut back on
shopping after an increase in the sales tax.
    The fall was bigger than the median estimate for an annual
3.3 percent decline.
    The government raised the national sales tax to 8 percent
from 5 percent on April 1 to pay for rising welfare costs.
    For background on this data, please see this PREVIEW
 
    To view full tables, go to the website of the Ministry of 
Economy, Trade and Industry at:
 here

 (Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

