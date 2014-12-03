FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan govt spokesman: Don't think Moody's cut will affect financial institutions
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
December 3, 2014 / 2:36 AM / 3 years ago

Japan govt spokesman: Don't think Moody's cut will affect financial institutions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Dec 3 (Reuters) - A Japanese government spokesman said on Wednesday he does not think Moody’s Investors Service’s ratings downgrade of the nation’s sovereign debt and banks will affect financial institutions.

“I don’t think there is a problem at all in the soundness of Japanese financial institutions at the moment and I don’t think a ratings cut on sovereign debt will affect this soundness significantly, either,” Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Hiroshige Seko told a news conference.

Moody’s Investors Service on Monday downgraded Japan’s sovereign debt rating by one notch to A1, citing rising uncertainty over the country’s ability to hit its debt-reduction goal. (Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.