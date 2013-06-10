Japan service sector sentiment slips in May

TOKYO, June 10 (Reuters) - Japan’s service sector sentiment index fell to 55.7 in May, a Cabinet Office survey showed on Monday, down for the second straight month, amid a recent slide in share prices.

The poll of workers such as taxi drivers, hotel workers and restaurant staff -- called “economy watchers” for their proximity to consumer and retail trends -- showed their confidence about current economic conditions fell from 56.5 in April, after matching a record survey high in the previous month.

The Cabinet Office started compiling the data in comparative form in August 2001.

The outlook index, indicating the level of confidence in future conditions, was 56.2 down from 57.8 in April.