Japan service sector sentiment worsens in October

TOKYO, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Japan’s service sector sentiment index fell to 51.8 in October, a Cabinet Office survey showed on Monday, suggesting that the domestic demand-led economic recovery is losing some momentum.

The survey of workers such as taxi drivers, hotel workers and restaurant staff showed their confidence about current economic conditions fell from 52.8 in September.

The outlook index, which indicates the level of confidence in future conditions, stood at 54.5, up from 54.2 in the previous month, the survey showed.

The Cabinet Office maintained its view on economy watchers, saying the economy is steadily picking up.

The Cabinet Office started compiling the data, called “economy watchers” for the proximity of those surveyed to consumer and retail trends, in comparative form in August 2001.