UPDATE 1-Japan big manufacturers' mood darkens in Q4 as global demand wanes

* Big manufacturers’ sentiment DI +3.8 vs previous +11.0

* Big manufacturers’ Q1 2016 DI +4.0 vs previous +7.1

* Big firms raise capex plans but push back spending plans

By Stanley White

TOKYO, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Big Japanese manufacturers turned less optimistic in October-December, a government survey showed on Thursday, with worries about a slowdown in global demand weighing on confidence.

Thursday’s figures reinforce expectations that the Bank of Japan’s closely-watched tankan corporate sentiment survey due next week could also show deterioration in business sentiment heading into year-end.

Worsening corporate sentiment and a relentless decline in oil prices could set the stage for additional monetary easing next year as doubts about economic momentum and achievement of the central bank’s 2 percent inflation target remain.

“Our house view is the BOJ will ease in January when they review their long-term forecasts,” said Hidenobu Tokuda, senior economist at Mizuho Research Institute.

“Manufacturers are clearly worried about the emerging market slowdown. The domestic economy is not that bad, but it does seem to have peaked for the time being.”

The business survey index (BSI) of sentiment at large manufacturers stood at plus 3.8 in October-December, less than plus 11.0 in July-September, a joint survey by the Ministry of Finance and the Economic and Social Research Institute, an arm of the Cabinet Office, showed on Thursday.

The survey showed that big manufacturers see conditions improving only slightly in January-March next year, with the index on the outlook standing at plus 4.0.

Companies said the expect to raise capital expenditure 7.5 percent in the fiscal year that ends in March, more than a 6.1 percent increase shown in the previous survey.

However, the survey found companies were cutting capex plans for the first half of the fiscal year and increasing spending plans for the second half, which Tokuda said shows companies are trying to delay investment.

The BOJ’s October-December tankan survey on Dec. 14 is expected to show the sentiment index for big manufacturers fell slightly to 11 from 12 in the previous month, according to a Reuters poll taken before the finance ministry’s data.

The BOJ will closely examine the tankan survey when it holds a two-day policy meeting ending Dec. 18. The BOJ will update its consumer price and economic growth forecasts at a meeting on Jan. 28-29. (Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Eric Meijer)