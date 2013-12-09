FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 9, 2013 / 5:05 AM / 4 years ago

Japan service sector sentiment improves in Oct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Japan’s service sector sentiment index rose to 53.5 in November, a Cabinet Office survey showed on Monday, suggesting the economy is recovering from a dip in consumer spending and exports earlier this year.

The survey of workers such as taxi drivers, hotel workers and restaurant staff -- called “economy watchers” for their proximity to consumer and retail trends -- showed their confidence about current economic conditions rose from 51.8 in October.

The Cabinet Office said the economy is in the process of slowly recovering.

The Cabinet Office started compiling the data, called “economy watchers,” in comparative form in August 2001.

