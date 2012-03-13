FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan big manufacturers' mood worsens in Jan-March -govt
March 14, 2012 / 12:28 AM / 6 years ago

Japan big manufacturers' mood worsens in Jan-March -govt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, March 14 (Reuters) - Big Japanese manufacturers turned slightly more pessimistic about business conditions in January-March, a survey showed on Wednesday, in a sign that worries about a global slowdown and the euro zone debt crisis could hinder the economy’s recovery.

The business survey index of sentiment at large manufacturers stood at minus 7.3 in January-March, compared with minus 6.1 in October-December, according to the joint survey by the Ministry of Finance and the Economic and Social Research Institute, an arm of the Cabinet Office.

The index measures the percentage of firms that expect the business environment to improve from the previous quarter minus the percentage that expect it to worsen.

The survey comes ahead of the Bank of Japan’s closely watched tankan business sentiment survey due on April 2.

