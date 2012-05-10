FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan service sector sentiment drops slightly
May 10, 2012 / 5:10 AM / 5 years ago

Japan service sector sentiment drops slightly

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, May 10 (Reuters) - Japan’s service sector sentiment index fell to 50.9 in April, a Cabinet Office survey showed on Thursday, hurt by wobbly financial markets and worries about Europe’s sovereign debt crisis.

The survey of workers such as taxi drivers, hotel workers and restaurant staff - called “economy watchers” for their proximity to consumer and retail trends - showed their confidence about current economic conditions fell from 51.8 in March.

The Cabinet Office started compiling the data in comparative form in August 2001.

The outlook index, indicating the level of confidence in future conditions, was also at 50.9, up from 49.3 in March.

