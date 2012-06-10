Japan big manuf mood improves in April-June

TOKYO, June 11 (Reuters) - Big Japanese manufacturers turned less pessimistic about business conditions in April-June, a survey showed on Monday, as accelerating private consumption and reconstruction after last year’s massive earthquake fuel economic growth.

The business survey index (BSI) of sentiment at large manufacturers stood at -5.7 in April-June, compared with -7.3 in January-March, according to the joint survey by the Ministry of Finance and the Economic and Social Research Institute, an arm of the Cabinet Office.

The BSI measures the percentage of firms that expect the business environment to improve from the previous quarter minus the percentage that expect it to worsen.

The survey comes ahead of the Bank of Japan’s closely watched tankan business sentiment survey due July 7.