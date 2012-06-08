FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan service sector sentiment drops in May
June 8, 2012 / 5:10 AM / in 5 years

Japan service sector sentiment drops in May

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 8 (Reuters) - Japan’s service sector sentiment index fell to 47.2 in May, a Cabinet Office survey showed on Friday, hurt by the yen’s rise and tensions surrounding Europe’s debt crisis.

The survey of workers such as taxi drivers, hotel workers and restaurant staff - called “economy watchers” for their proximity to consumer and retail trends - showed their confidence about current economic conditions declined from 50.9 in April.

The Cabinet office downgraded its view on the index, saying the pace of the economy’s pickup is moderating.

The Cabinet Office started compiling the data in comparative form in August 2001.

The outlook index, indicating the level of confidence in future conditions, was 48.1 on May, down from 50.9 in April.

