Japan service sector sentiment worsens in June
#Market News
July 9, 2012 / 5:11 AM / in 5 years

Japan service sector sentiment worsens in June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, July 9 (Reuters) - Japan’s service sector sentiment index slipped to 43.8 in June, the Cabinet Office said on Monday, worsening for the third straight month and suggesting worries about a slowdown in global growth and a strong yen weighed on business confidence.

Its survey of workers such as taxi drivers, hotel workers and restaurant staff - called “economy watchers” for their proximity to consumer and retail trends - showed their confidence about current economic conditions fell from 47.2 in May.

The Cabinet Office started compiling the data in comparative form in August 2001.

The outlook index, indicating the level of confidence in future conditions, worsened to 45.7 in June from 48.1 in the previous month.

The Cabinet Office said the economy had been picking up moderately but weak movement had been seen recently. That compared with its previous view that the pace of the economic recovery was moderating.

