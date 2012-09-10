FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan service sector sentiment edges down in August
September 10, 2012 / 6:10 AM / 5 years ago

Japan service sector sentiment edges down in August

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Japan’s service sector sentiment index fell to 43.6 in August, a Cabinet Office survey showed on Monday, in a sign a slowdown in the global economy kept the business mood subdued.

The survey of workers such as taxi drivers, hotel workers and restaurant staff - called “economy watchers” for their proximity to consumer and retail trends - showed their confidence about current economic conditions slipped from 44.2 in July.

The Cabinet Office started compiling the data in comparative form in August 2001.

The Cabinet office said Japan’s economy has been picking up moderately but is showing weak movements, unchanged from its previous assessment

The outlook index, indicating the level of confidence in future conditions, was 43.6 in August compared with 44.9 the month before.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
