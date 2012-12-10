FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan service sector sentiment edges up in November
#Market News
December 10, 2012 / 6:11 AM / 5 years ago

Japan service sector sentiment edges up in November

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Japan’s service sector sentiment index edged up to 40.0 in November, a Cabinet Office survey showed on Monday, suggesting the economy has stopped deteriorating.

The survey of workers such as taxi drivers, hotel workers and restaurant staff - called “economy watchers” for their proximity to consumer and retail trends - showed that their confidence about current economic conditions rose from 39.0 in October.

In its assessment of the survey results, the Cabinet Office said Japan’s economy remains weak. That compared with its previous view that the economy was weakening further.

The outlook index, indicating the level of confidence in future conditions, was 41.9, up from 41.7 in October.

The Cabinet Office started compiling the data in comparative form in August 2001.

