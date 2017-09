TOKYO, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Japan’s service sector sentiment index fell to 54.7 in January, a Cabinet Office survey showed on Monday.

The survey of workers such as taxi drivers, hotel workers and restaurant staff - called “economy watchers” for their proximity to consumer and retail trends - showed their confidence about current economic conditions fell from 55.7 in December.

The Cabinet Office started compiling the data in comparative form in August 2001.