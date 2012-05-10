FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BOJ's Shirai says won't rule out any policy options
Sections
Featured
Deadly wildfires rage on
California
Deadly wildfires rage on
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 10, 2012 / 5:45 AM / 5 years ago

BOJ's Shirai says won't rule out any policy options

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AKITA, Japan, May 10 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan board member Sayuri Shirai said on Thursday the central bank will not rule out any policy options but added that it needs to look at both the merits and costs associated with each measure.

Asked whether buying foreign assets could be among future policy options for the BOJ, Shirai said doing so was not allowed under current law if it is aimed at directly influencing currency rates.

Shirai was speaking at a news conference after meeting business leaders in Akita, northern Japan.

The former IMF economist has voted with the majority since joining the board in April last year. She is considered as among the more pessimistic board members on Japan’s economic outlook.

The BOJ boosted asset purchases by 10 trillion yen ($126 billion) in April, its second monetary easing in just over two months, in a move seen aimed at convincing impatient politicians and investors of its resolve to pull Japan out of deflation.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.