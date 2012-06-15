HIGHLIGHTS-BOJ gov: cenbanks can offer liquidity in case of turmoil

TOKYO, June 15 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa said on Friday that central banks can offer liquidity to calm markets in case the weekend Greek elections heighten market strains.

The Bank of Japan kept monetary policy steady on Friday but pledged to do its utmost to ensure the country’s banking system remains stable if Greek elections this weekend ignite fresh global market turmoil.

Following are Shirakawa’s key quotes in a news conference after the rate decision:

CENBANKS ON EUROPE CRISIS

”As global financial markets remain jittery, central banks are carefully watching the markets. Central banks are always in close contact with each other.

”Central banks share a common understanding that it is important to ensure financial system stability.

”There are no cunning steps to achieve financial system stability. An orthodox step would be to provide liquidity. We have the means to provide own currency and foreign currencies. It would be important to supply abundant liquidity to calm worries.

“The Bank of Japan will take all possible measures to ward off harm to the country’s financial system.”

EUROPE IMPACT

”Bond yields in Spain and Greece have risen due to risk aversion by nervous investors... But interbank markets remain stable as a whole.

”When a financial crisis struck Japan after the bursting of economic bubbles, policymakers were determined to prevent a Japan-originated global financial crisis.

“I expect European policymakers to act swiftly.”

”Japanese firms and yen funding markets are very stable. There is little worry at present.

“External demand has proven somewhat weaker than expected and domestic demand somewhat stronger. We are mindful of the possibility of Europe’s problems affecting domestic demand. Europe’s debt woes are the biggest risk to Japan’s economic outlook.”