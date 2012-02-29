FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BOJ Gov: price goal to raise inflation expectation
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Firefighters begin to gain ground
California wildfires
Firefighters begin to gain ground
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 29, 2012 / 8:15 AM / in 6 years

BOJ Gov: price goal to raise inflation expectation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Feb 29 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan’s firm price commitment through its new inflation goal is likely to boost the public’s expectations of inflation, Governor Masaaki Shirakawa said on Wednesday.

Inflation expectations held by Japanese households and companies tend to be lower than those of other advanced economies, which helps explain the BOJ’s relatively lower inflation goal, Shirakawa told a parliamentary committee.

The BOJ boosted its asset buying programme on Feb. 14 and set an inflation goal of 1 percent in the face of political pressure, signalling more aggressive monetary policy to pull an ailing economy out of deflation.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.