April 10, 2012 / 7:45 AM / 6 years ago

RPT-BOJ Shirakawa: Should not link policy directly to market moves

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 10 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa said on Tuesday monetary policy should not be directly linked to short-term market moves, stressing that the focus should be on the outlook for the economy and prices.

He also told a news conference it was inappropriate to have any preset idea now on whether the BOJ would ease policy at its next rate review on April 27.

“We carefully examined the economy and prices at today’s policy meeting. We will examine them particularly closely at our next rate review and make appropriate monetary policy decisions based on our assessment,” Shirakawa said.

As widely expected, the BOJ kept monetary policy steady in a two-day meeting that ended on Tuesday, holding off on easing until a more thorough assessment of the economy later this month which may give clues on whether more action is needed to boost the sluggish economy.

