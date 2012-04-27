FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-BOJ's Shirakawa: latest easing aims to support momentum
April 27, 2012 / 8:16 AM / in 5 years

RPT-BOJ's Shirakawa: latest easing aims to support momentum

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 27 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa said on Friday that the central bank’s policy easing earlier in the day was aimed at supporting positive momentum emerging in the country’s economy.

He also told a news conference, however, that it would take time for the effects of monetary easing to appear on the economy, warning against easing recklessly without taking time lags into account.

“We are already buying (government bonds) at a rapid pace on a monthly basis. If we buy bonds at a pace that exceeds an appropriate level, it may briefly push down interest rates, but some sort of trigger could cause a spike, and risk destabilising the economy and prices,” Shirakawa told a news conference.

