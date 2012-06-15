FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BOJ Shirakawa: cenbanks can offer liquidity in case of turmoil
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 15, 2012 / 7:35 AM / in 5 years

BOJ Shirakawa: cenbanks can offer liquidity in case of turmoil

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 15 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa said on Friday that central banks can offer liquidity to calm markets in case the weekend Greek elections heighten market strains.

“Central banks are always in close contact with each other,” Shirakawa told a news conference. “Central banks share a common understanding that it is important to ensure financial system stability.”

The Bank of Japan kept monetary policy steady on Friday but pledged to do its utmost to ensure the country’s banking system remains stable if Greek elections this weekend ignite fresh global market turmoil.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.