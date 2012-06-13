FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BOJ Gov warns of Europe woe impact on Japan economy
June 13, 2012 / 5:26 AM / in 5 years

BOJ Gov warns of Europe woe impact on Japan economy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 13 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan is pursuing powerful monetary easing to achieve its 1 percent inflation goal and will carefully assess the effect of Europe’s debt woes on the economy, Governor Masaaki Shirakawa said on Wednesday.

“Europe’s debt problems are the biggest risk to the global and Japanese economies,” Shirakawa told a parliamentary committee, saying the effect on Japanese growth will show in falling exports to the region and a rise in the yen.

Shirakawa made the comments ahead of the BOJ’s two-day policy-setting meeting that ends on Friday. The central bank is expected to keep monetary policy unchanged to save its options in case Sunday’s elections in Greece destabilise markets.

