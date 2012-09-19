BOJ's Shirakawa: Japan recovery may be delayed 6 months

TOKYO, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa said on Wednesday that Japan’s economic recovery may be delayed by six months due to a prolonged slowdown in global growth.

“We judged that further monetary easing was necessary now to ensure that Japan’s economy does not slip from a path towards sustained growth with price stability,” Shirakawa told a news conference.

The BOJ eased monetary policy on Wednesday by boosting its asset purchase programme, following in the U.S. Federal Reserve’s footsteps as weakening exports and mounting tensions with China hurt prospects for a near-term recovery in the world’s third-largest economy.