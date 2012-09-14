FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BOJ will guide policy appropriately -Shirakawa quoted
September 14, 2012 / 1:36 AM / 5 years ago

BOJ will guide policy appropriately -Shirakawa quoted

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Sept 14 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan has pursued monetary easing and will continue to guide policy appropriately, Governor Masaaki Shirakawa was quoted as saying at a meeting of economic ministers on Friday.

“The BOJ has pledged to maintain (ultra-loose policy) under its asset-buying programme until 1 percent inflation is in sight. In that sense, we have a goal similar to the Federal Reserve,” Shirakawa said, according to a Cabinet Office official who was present at the meeting.

The meeting was held to approve the government’s monthly economic report for September.

